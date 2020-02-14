Bessemer Police arrested a Georgia man after they say he had 80 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
The driver, identified as 26-year-old Lorin Lewis, is from Atlanta. Police say Lewis was driving 2016 Chevrolet Impala on I-459 when he was stopped.
They say during the traffic stop, the officer deployed his K-9 which alerted to the presence of an illegal substance.
A search was conducted and 41 packages containing marijuana was discovered.
Authorities say Lewis was the only occupant of the Impala and is charged with trafficking in marijuana. Lewis has a bond of $750,000.
If anyone has additional information pertaining to this case or any other crime in Bessemer, they are encouraged to contact the Bessemer Police Department at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541.
