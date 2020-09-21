MOBILE, Ala. – During the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, the Financial Crimes Unit of the Mobile Police Department is pushing the message of the Better Business Bureau so that citizens can protect themselves from potential fraud and scams with so called “storm chasers” and out of town contractors soliciting business.
Not all storm chasers are scammers, but they may lack the proper licensing for our area, offer quick fixes, or make big promises they can’t deliver, the Better Business Bureau advised. An unethical contractor may actually create damage, while inspecting, to get work.
Get at least three estimates, get everything in writing and pay with a credit card are a few of the things recommended when hiring a contractor to make storm damage repairs. For more helpful tips on hiring a contractor, visit the Better Business Bureau.
