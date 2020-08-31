IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) -- An Alma Bryant High School student was critically injured in an accident Saturday night, according to a Facebook post by the school in Irvington.
The post on Sunday reads: "Please pray for Kaylee Carmichael, she was in an accident last night. She is in critical condition at USA hospital. She needs your prayers!"
