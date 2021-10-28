IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) – A bicyclist was critically injured when he was hit by an SUV early Thursday morning in south Mobile County, authorities said.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Robert Lee Bryant, 38, of Irvington was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by George Tolbert Jr., 65, also of Irvington.
Bryant was transported to University Hospital.
The crash occurred around 5:55 a.m. on Irvington-Bayou La Batre Highway at One Mile Road.
No further information was released. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the accident.
