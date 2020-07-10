DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses in connection with a fatal accident in Destin overnight that took the life of a bicyclist and injured two people in a car.
The OCSO, which provides the following information, responded just before midnight to a call of a man in the roadway in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Beach Drive. The adult male was deceased when deputies arrived.
A vehicle had also struck a tree, injuring two people, who were both transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. Westbound lanes of Highway 98 in the area were closed for approximately six hours.
The investigation into what happened continues and more details will be released as the facts are developed.
In the meantime the OCSO is asking anyone who witnessed the accident or who has information to please contact the agency at 850.651.7400or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimestoppers.com, or by texting the P3 Tips Mobile application.
