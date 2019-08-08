UPDATE: The man accused of hitting a cyclist with his SUV appeared in court Friday, August 9.
Jason Wade Hardy, 44, of Robertsdale had his bond set at $25,000 in the death of bicyclist Andy "AJ" Ganey on Wednesday, August 7.
ORIGINAL STORY
A Loxley man was killed Wednesday night, August 7, 2019 while riding his bicycle on County Road 64. He died after he was struck from behind by an SUV. The driver of the SUV was charged with vehicular homicide.
The accident happened shortly before 7:00 p.m. and the decision to arrest the driver was made at the scene. Both the bicyclist and the driver of the SUV were traveling west on County Road 64 at the time. Investigators say 20-year-old Andy Ganey and a friend were riding their bikes when Ganey was hit from behind.
“The vehicle driven by the defendant almost hit the first one that he came to and before that bicyclist could yell to his friend to watch out, the friend was struck,” said Baldwin County District Attorney, Bob Wilters.
Ganey was pronounced dead at the scene, just west of W. P. Gardener Road. Investigators said the driver of the SUV, 44-year-old Jason Wade Hardy of Robertsdale stopped and waited for first responders to arrive. Prosecutors charged Hardy with vehicular homicide, saying he violated the rules of the road.
“A motorist must give a bicyclist at least three feet cushion when they pass the bicyclist. In this case, that did not happen,” Wilters explained.
At the accident site Thursday, Hardy’s wife put up a memorial of her own in honor of the man whose life she said her husband took. She was too distraught to talk on camera saying she was devastated for the Ganey family. Investigators said they don’t know at this point if distracted driving, impairment or road conditions had anything to do with the accident but said it should be a lesson to motorists.
“If you’re having trouble seeing, slow down. Use sunglasses. Use a sun visor if that is an issue for you but pay attention to what’s going on,” Wilters said.
Jason Hardy was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on no bond. He’s expected to have a bond hearing Friday, August 9, 2019. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.