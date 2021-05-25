President Biden has announced he's doubling government spending on helping communities prepare for extreme weather.

The funding will be distributed to state and local governments for what's being called "pre-disaster mitigation."

As you know, hurricane season officially begins on June 1, a week from today. It runs through Nov. 30.

The administration also announced that NASA is developing data systems to track how climate change is impacting communities and affecting extreme weather events, including hurricanes.

This new federal funding adds up to a billion dollars.

To put that in perspective, last year in the u-s, there were more than 20 natural disasters that cost more than a billion dollars a piece.