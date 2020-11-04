WASHINGTON (AP) -- Joe Biden says he's not ready to declare victory as vote counting continues in the presidential election, but he says, "When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners."
The Associated Press hasn't called the presidential race. Biden currently has 248 electoral votes, while President Donald Trump has 214. It takes 270 to win the presidency.
Biden addressed reporters Wednesday afternoon from Wilmington, Delaware, alongside his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.
Biden says, "Every vote must be counted." He added, "We the people will not be silenced."
Biden also tried to sound like a president-elect, promising to reach out to political opponents and insisting that the presidency "itself is not a partisan institution."
Biden did not take questions. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan as ballots continue to be counted in both states.
HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:
The fate of the presidency hangs in the balance as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden fight for the last handful of battleground states. Biden has won Wisconsin, but it's too early to call Michigan and Pennsylvania, three states that Trump flipped four years ago to defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.
