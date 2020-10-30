MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Cooler weather is finally here!
It’s music to the ears of anyone who loves fall.
“Fall doesn’t always come to the south on time so it feels to get a little bit of this,” said Alfred Ward.
Across Downtown Mobile people made sure to take advantage of the crisp autumn air Friday night.
“We just wanted to come down, explore the town. It’s perfect weather for it, so we figured why not? The sun's out, there’s some wind so it’s a little bit chilly, but it feels great out,” said William Baker.
Strolling through the city with their warm drinks in hand
“It’s fabulous! Don’t let the frozen drink fool you because there’s also a warm drink, but it feels wonderful. I am just a cold weather person. I've been looking forward to this,” said Erin Walker.
All decked out in beanies, boots, sweaters not wasting any time to throw on the fall gear.
“Sweater weather is my favorite season of the year so anytime i can break out the sweater and the boots and the jeans that’s the best part of it,” said Kendall Lee.
Safe to say it’s a welcome break from what’s been a wild ride when it comes to weather.
“It’s been hot, we have more hurricanes than thunderstorms, so I'm glad to be able to get out here and feel a little bit like fall.”
