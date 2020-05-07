Some indications that COVID-19 is affecting at least one department in the City of Mobile, and may be costing you more for a basic service we're all used to.
It's trash and garbage collection.
An official with the Mobile trash and garbage dept says the department has seen the amount of trash crews are picking up doubling or almost tripling.
Public Service Supervisor Jeff Deese says there's also been an increase of 40 to 50 percent in garbage.
Deese says one reason has been the "Safer at Home" order, as well as spring yard work.
But the virus itself is having an impact, too.
Deese said, "We've been shorthanded because some of our people are out with the illness. And we've been shorthanded, we're already short staffed, and we're seeing about anywhere from a third of a day to a half a day behind. But we were caught up yesterday, so we're working real hard and getting things done the best they can."
And if you put out a lot more trash than usual, remember, it's going to cost you.
The city charges fees for over sized piles of trash.
They range from $25 to $50.
