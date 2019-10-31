Another page in the proud baseball history of Mobile was written Wednesday night.
The Washington Nationals won the World Series, and there is a big connection to Mobile.
The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6 to 2 in the seventh game of the World Series.
Former Mobile BayBears played a big part in the victory.
And the third base coach for the Nationals is from Grand Bay.
Bob Henley graduated from the old Mobile County High School in Grand Bay in 1991 and, according to his Nationals bio, still lives in Grand Bay with his family.
Nationals Pitcher Patrick Corbin and Outfielder Adam Eaton played for the BayBears in 2011 and 2012.
Turner Ward managed the BayBears during those years.
He says Corbin was a former baksetball player.
Ward said, "We would go into the gym sometimes and he would do 360 (degree) dunks, so he's really, for a pitcher, a very athletic, can run. Just real quiet as a guy. Adam Eaton was like the total opposite: a scrappy ballplayer. I know they call him Spanky for his nickname."
Nationals Pitcher Max Scherzer played with the BayBears in 2007, and Outfielder Gerardo Parra played with the team in 2008 and 2009.
Ward said, "I texted those guys and just congratulate them for what is such a hard thing to do."
Even with the BayBears gone, Ward thinks Mobile's baseball legacy will live on.
He said, "I mean, it's gone way back to, you know, way back, when there was a Mobile Bears, you know. So I mean, I think you know the legacy is always going to be there, the memories are always going to be there. I've got so many great memories."
Another local connection: Dan Jennings is an assistant to the general manager of the Nationals.
He once coached the baseball team at Davidson High School in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.