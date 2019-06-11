Big rig crashes, flips in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Scary moments in Downtown Mobile Tuesday when a big rig flipped over.
It happened around 2 p.m. on Water Street near Beauregard Street. The 18-wheeler was on its side and the front window was broken.
The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
There were traffic delays as crews worked to clear the scene. Police have not released the cause of the crash.
