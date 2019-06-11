Big rig crashes, flips in Downtown Mobile
FOX10 News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Scary moments in Downtown Mobile Tuesday when a big rig flipped over.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Water Street near Beauregard Street. The 18-wheeler was on its side and the front window was broken.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

There were traffic delays as crews worked to clear the scene. Police have not released the cause of the crash.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.