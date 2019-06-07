An important development Friday in efforts to bring Amtrak service back to Mobile and the Gulf Coast.
The Federal Rail Administration has approved a $33 million grant that will help pay for infrastructure and capital improvements needed to allow Amtrak to resume passenger service between New Orleans and Mobile.
The Southern Rail Commission says the grant will be matched with commitments by the city of Mobile, Amtrak, other government entities, and private partners.
The service stopped nearly 14 years ago after Hurricane Katrina damaged rail infrastructure.
No word yet on when Amtrak service might resume.
