Alabama residents may be closer to being able buy wine and have it shipped directly to their homes.
The Alabama House of Representatives has passed legislation allowing for that.
The bill by Republican Rep. Terri Collins would allow licensed wine manufacturers to get a permit to deliver limited quantities of wine directly to people in Alabama.
Right now that's not allowed by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
The bill passed 77 to 11 and now goes to the Senate.
