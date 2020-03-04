MOBILE,Ala. (WALA)-- Former Alabama state senator Bill Hightower is looking forward to a runoff with Jerry Carl on March 31st.
He says they’ve already started planning.
“We've already begun tonight about winning this race.”
Hightower says they’re sticking to business.
Now he’s focusing on that runoff in four weeks and determined to win.
“Now we’ve got a whole new baseline and we’re gonna move forward. I think we’ve got a great team, we’ve got the right message.”
Hightower served in the Alabama senate from 2013 to 2018.
He says his experience in the legislature will help him make changes in congress.
“When you’re hiring somebody you gotta look at the track record and make sure people aren’t just saying it but they’ve done it.”
Hightower grew up in Mobile and graduated with a business degree from the University of South Alabama.
He now owns several small businesses.
He believes his experience as a business owner makes him qualified to contribute job growing policies for Alabama families when he gets to Washington.
Hightower is focusing on his conservative values including lowering taxes, supporting pro life/pro marriage views, second amendment rights and supporting President Trump’s efforts to build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.