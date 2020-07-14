MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A close race ends in defeat for former state senator and conservative candidate for Alabama's 1st Congressional District, Bill Hightower, who conceded to Jerry Carl Tuesday night.
Hightower, who did not have a public election party because of COVID-19 concerns, released the following statement:
"The first word that came to my mind this morning was thankful. I am thankful for my family's support during this difficult year on the campaign trail. I am thankful for the tireless work of my campaign team as we navigated the uncertain public health circumstances. And I am thankful for the many supporters I knew before this campaign and the even more who I met along the way. While today's results did not turn out as we all had hoped, it was your voices that kept me going during these long days. I congratulate my opponent, Commissioner Carl, on a hard won contest and I look forward to working to ensure President Trump is re-elected this November."
