BILOXI Miss, (WALA) Biloxi police have released a statement regarding their arrest of a Mobile man in connection with a fatal shooting at the Golden Nugget Casino early Saturday morning.

The statement reads as follows:

"On Friday, September 18, 2021, at approximately 12:34 a.m., the Biloxi Police Department received multiple 911 calls about a male shooting a pistol inside the Golden Nugget Casino, located at 151 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi, Mississippi. Additional 911 calls indicated one male was shot and the suspect fled the scene on foot.