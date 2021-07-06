JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested a 17-year-old accused in a drive-by shooting on Friday night.

Investigators said Erick Martin fired shots into two houses on Columbus Circle in St. Martin

Deputies arrested him nearby and found a .45 caliber handgun.

He is now charged with 1 count of drive by shooting and the bond is $1million.

The grand jury will consider the two counts of shooting into a dwelling to decide if Martin should be charged with those counts.

He is currently still in jail.