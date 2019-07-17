BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Authorities say a robbery suspect shot a police officer multiple times, prompting authorities to kill the suspect.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick D. Smith tells news outlets that officers were responding to a convenience store robbery in downtown Birmingham on Wednesday evening.
Smith says the suspect shot one of the arriving officers and then was killed in a shootout. The officer was listed in stable condition.
Al.com reports that another officer was injured, but not by gunfire, during the incident.
It is unclear how the other officer was injured.
Officials have not released the names of the injured officers or the dead suspect.
