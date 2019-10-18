Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney

This undated photo shows 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney. Authorities say she is believed to be in extreme danger after having been abducted during a birthday party in Birmingham, Ala. 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WALA) -- The Birmingham Police Department on Friday released surveillance video the police chief says shows a person of interest in the abduction of a 3-year-old child.

Police are continuing their desperate search for the child, Kamille "Cupcake" Mckinney.

The police department said via Twitter, "If you are one of the people in the video, we need your help with the investigation! Please call at 205-254-7777."

Authorities say the girl was snatched away from a birthday party outside a housing project Saturday night. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

 

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.