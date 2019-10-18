BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WALA) -- The Birmingham Police Department on Friday released surveillance video the police chief says shows a person of interest in the abduction of a 3-year-old child.
Police are continuing their desperate search for the child, Kamille "Cupcake" Mckinney.
The police department said via Twitter, "If you are one of the people in the video, we need your help with the investigation! Please call at 205-254-7777."
The video was recovered from a surveillance camera within the Tom Brown Housing complex at about the same time as Kamille Mckinney was reported missing. If you are one of the people in the video, we need your help with the investigation! Please call at 205-254-7777. pic.twitter.com/lvaH1XSjuR— Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) October 18, 2019
Authorities say the girl was snatched away from a birthday party outside a housing project Saturday night. She is believed to be in extreme danger.
