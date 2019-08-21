MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 22-year-old Birmingham woman was arrested and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail overnight on a murder charge,
Jail records show that Angela Janicea Johnson-Evans was booked into the jail at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday. She was arrested by the Mobile Police Department.
The MPD said Johnson-Evans is the suspect in the death of 23-year-old Taheed King in Mobile.
The MPD released the following:
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Homicide investigators through the course of this investigation, located a female in Birmingham, Al. who was identified as the suspect involved in the shooting death of 23-year-old Taheed King. The suspect is identified as Angela Johnson-Evans, 22. Johnson-Evans was arrested and brought back to Mobile and has been transported to Metro Jail.
Police said it was on Saturday, Aug. 17 at approximately 11:57 a.m. when officers responded to Knollwood Apartments. at 1651 Knollwood Drive, in reference to the report of shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim down outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was deceased on the scene, police said.
The jail log shows Johnson-Evans listed a Birmingham address at the time of her arrest. Records at the Mobile jail indicate she was ticketed in Mobile County in 2016 for reckless driving and tinted windows.
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Homicide investigators through the course of this investigation, located a female in Birmingham, Al. who was identified as the suspect involved in the shooting death of 23-year-old Taheed King. The suspect is identified as Angela Johnson-Evans, 22. Johnson-Evans was arrested and brought back to Mobile and has been transported to Metro Jail.
Homicide Investigation 1651 Knollwood Drive
MOBILE, Ala. - On Saturday, August 17, 2019 at approximately 11:57 a.m. police responded to Knollwood Apartments locate at 1651 Knollwood Drive in reference to the report of shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim down outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was deceased on the scene. The victim is identified as 23-year-old Taheed King. The investigation is active and ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.