MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College and Coastal Alabama Community College are offering a buy one get one free Community Scholarship program for Spring 2021 classes, officials announced Monday.
They say students can take up to nine credit hours for free this coming spring.
"We know that 2020 has been hard for many members of our community. Together we have faced many challenges - from an ongoing global pandemic, to hurricanes, loss of employment, and virtual teaching and learning for everyone just to name a few," Bishop State officials announced. "We are Mobile’s Community College and as such we are here for you and we are stepping up to offer our community some assistance by providing free tuition (up to 9 credit hours) to students for the Spring 2021 semester."
To qualify, students:
1. Must have a high school diploma or GED
2. Must complete the 2020-2021 FAFSA
3. Must register and pay* for a minimum of 6 credit hours
4. Must qualify for in-state tuition
5. Must not already be receiving an institutional scholarship or other award (athletics, presidential, and performance
Students who meet the above qualifications automatically receive the tuition scholarship. This special offer is only applicable to spring 2021 classes. The free class will only be applied to equivalent credit hours of the purchased class and cannot be divided or shared between two recipients. Fees are not included in this scholarship.
The last day to register for spring classes at Bishop State is the first day of class in January, however, students are encouraged to register before Christmas break to ensure their classes are available. If you have any questions, please contact the Office of Financial Aid and Veterans Affairs at 251-405-7015 or financialaid@bishop.edu
