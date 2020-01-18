MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State continues to enroll students in its Fix It! Program.
The Fix It! Program is a workforce development initiative targeting youth between the ages of 17 - 24 who are out of school and out of work.
Officials say since the start of the program last year, "approximately 55 participants have received credentials that are widely recognized and valued by industry."
The next class will begin on Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020. School officials say they will prepare participants for entry-level positions in the construction industry as electricians and carpenters.
After completing an initial five week workforce readiness course and passing a drug screening, successful candidates will be awarded $300 to buy tools for their selected course of study.
Participants will also be paid a stipend of $20 per day while completing a more focused study and on-the-job training with potential employers.
A limited number of spots are still available. Those who are interested in participating must apply at Bishop State's Southwest Campus for an initial interview where they will fill out an application and be given additional information about the program.
Fix It is a collaboration of Bishop State Community College, the Southwest Alabama Partnership for Training and Education and the U.S. Department of Labor.
(1) comment
These kinds of programs work. This is better than going to college for many. Learn a trade, build a life. I did a similar training in 1966- it worked for me.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.