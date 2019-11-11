A scary scene Monday morning as a jet slides off the runway in icy conditions at O'Hare in Chicago. Fortunately, no one on board the American Airlines flight was hurt. Even for Chicago, this early season blast of cold weather is serious.
"It just makes me very sad,” Chicago resident Chasity Boyce said. “It just reminds me of the polar vortex last year and I hope we're not headed that way again."
In Sioux City, Iowa temperatures Monday were in the teens with wind gusting to 30 mph and near whiteout conditions as snow fell sideways.
Headed our way…
That arctic blast is headed our way. Temperatures will plummet Tuesday on strong, gusty winds and continue to drop into record territory Wednesday morning.
At the Veterans Day Parade in Mobile today, John Lindsey, knows he has some chores to do to get ready for the frigid temperatures.
"When I go home I've got to put the wife's plants in the green house," Lindsey said.
Get ready
Some have learned from experience.
"Always keep the house prepped. Covers over the water spigots,” Jessie McClure said. “I've had them freeze up on the north side of the house so I take extra precaution there."
"Bringing in plants you know, wrapping pipes,” Kyle Ankerson told us. “Our house is above ground so we definitely try and keep our pipes wrapped up to make sure they don't freeze."
A long time coming
Last winter was mild. Mobile Regional never dropped below 29 degrees. The forecast for Wednesday morning is for a degree or two colder than that. If that's the case, it will be the coldest morning since mid-January of 2018.
There is some good news with this cold blast. 28 degrees is a magical number. Two or more hours at or below that will kill most exposed mosquitoes including the ones that carry the West Nile virus.
