MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Despite the threat of the COVID-19, Black Friday was a must do for a lot of shoppers who were buzzing for a bargain.
“We went to the mall before this. Dillards is having a really good sale and we’re headed to TJ Maxx right now actually,” said Kaitlyn Cooper.
Many stores opened early to give people a chance to get a great deal even those just along for the ride.
“I mainly just take my wife out shopping. I really don’t want anything,” said James L. Hurst.
A few places were noticeably busier than others, with their lots jam packed while some store parking lots were half empty.
In the middle of the traffic jam shoppers could be seen with their carts filled to the brim, double fisting, tucking their goodies away.
Shoppers say COVID-19 certainly changed the Black Friday flow.
“Usually for a Black Friday it’d be crowded. For me it’s kinda slow,” said Hurst.
“But busier than I thought because of the Coronavirus,” said Cooper.
Shoppers pushing through the pandemic, met with limited store capacity, social distancing markers, sneeze guards and more.
“Couple of stores… we had drinks in our hands.. asked us, you know ‘If you don’t mind, while you’re in the store, don’t pull your mask down to drink your drink.’ And there’s Germ-x at every store you go to,” said Cooper.
Many who were out and about were in store for a long day, dedicated to good deals, some even driving in from out of town to see what they could snag.
“We from Monroeville, Alabama... we about 90 minutes away and we just come down for the day to enjoy,” said Hurst.
On Black Friday there was an increased police presence at busy shopping centers across Mobile which we can expect to continue through the holidays.
MPD tells Fox10 News officers will be working around all major shopping centers through New Years day.
