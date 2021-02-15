MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Ice cold air is triggering treacherous conditions across Mobile.

ALDOT, city and county crews were hard at work all day to keep black ice at bay overnight and into Tuesday morning as plunging temperatures pierce through South Alabama.

The dicey conditions forced ALDOT to shut down the busy Bankhead tunnel for nearly half an hour on Monday as crews sprayed the road with a de-icing solution to prevent slick spots from freezing.

Mobile city crews working with ALDOT, taking every precaution they can to keep roads safe.

Six dump trucks loaded with 150 cubic yards of sand staged and ready to roll.

“We’ll go ahead and start to send trucks out if they’re needed in certain areas,” said Jim DeLapp, Executive Director of the City of Mobile Public Works Department.

Road crews keeping a close eye on bridges and overpasses, which will likely freeze first, along with trouble spots known to freeze in the past.

“Mobile police… they'll inform us of areas that they think are hazardous and we might need to spread that.”

While the sand won’t melt the ice, it will help keep a good grip on the road.

“If it should ice it only helps us give a little more traction so we don’t have any salt out here to spread out and you know as a southern city we only have limited equipment to get out so we’re only gonna hit the really known areas that are most dangerous,” said DeLapp.

Mobile police will be monitoring for any roads needing to be shut down.

Crews urg people not to drive until temperatures pick back up on Tuesday around noon.