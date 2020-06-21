MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Black Lives Matter.
That’s the message that now stretches from Jackson to Claiborne on Conti Street in Downtown Mobile, joining other cities across the nation that have done the same.
Dozens came together to create the piece that shares an important message for thousands.
Each letter stretching across the heart of Mobile has it’s own meaning.
Together, they chalk up a call for action against systemic racism.
“My mother was a part of the first group of children to desegregate schools here in Mobile. Her generation has done more than enough and it’s time for us to step up just as well,” said Seirra Hampton.
People of all ages and backgrounds compelled to make a difference.
“Reading about things and listening to things it was time for me to do something of myself,” said Sarah Whitfield.
“It’s nice knowing that I’m not out here by myself fighting for my… fighting for my race,” said 12-year-old Lexington.
“What I’ve seen is a kaleidoscope of Mobile. All here for a cause that some may think is divisive,” said one of the organizers, Desaavre Paige.
“This is a way to show it’s a peaceful movement. It’s a way to support our community and to support those who are being harmed by police brutality and things like that,” said Hensarling.
Participants are proud to make their mark in history.
“I think it’s really important for people who look like me and my kids to know that the whole community is supporting them. They hear so many messages throughout media or people around them that conflict with that,” said Mark Nugent.
As they bonded over art many took it further by opening themselves up to fruitful conversation, sharing life experiences and exchanging viewpoints.
The mural is only temporary, but both organizers and participants say they would love to see a permanent one drawn up in Mobile.
If you want to check out the mural for yourself you can find it next to Cathedral Square on Conti Street.
