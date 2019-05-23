Hundreds gathered in Mobile's Convention Center Thursday night for the 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile's 19th Annual Benefit Gala.
The organization which was established in 1997, supports the community through mentoring, education, health and wellness, and economic development.
The gala was the group's signature fundraising event to raise money for youth mentoring and scholarships.
CEO of AARP and Mobile native, Jo Ann Jenkins was the event's guest speaker.
"What wonderful things that this organization does to help mentor men educationally and emotionally and really to help nurture their success and I think its good that they want a woman to come back here and let me tell them what I'm thinking," Jenkins said.
For more information on the 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile, click here.
