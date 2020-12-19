MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Small restaurant owners across the country, hit hard by the pandemic are still struggling to bounce back.
“Scary part when you built something from the ground and you don’t wanna let go.”
Some like Maurice White, owner of Big White Wings in Prichard fear the possibility of losing the business they worked so hard for.
“People not getting out like they used to. I’m cutting hours down just to stay afloat...cutting everybody down four hours a day,” said White.
Reports show black owned businesses have taken the brunt of the blow with 41% forced to close their doors at the start of the pandemic, a higher percentage than business owners of other races. (Black: 41%, Latin: 32%, Asian: 26%, White: 17%).
“Really just kind of flipped everything upside down. It just feels like the dust is finally starting to settle right now and it feels like we’re in a rebuilding phase, almost like we’re starting all over again,” said Elizabeth Smith, owner of FOY Superfoods.
Big White Wings in Prichard and FOY Superfoods in Mobile join a handful of other places in the area that participated in Black Restaurant Week in Alabama, aimed at stimulating growth of black owned restaurants.
With business being down 50% at Big White’s and more than 60% at FOY both places were hoping to see a boost from the campaign, but they were faced with a harsh reality, not seeing any change in foot traffic at either restaurant this week.
Smith, who is Hispanic, but owns the restaurant with her African American husband says she is thankful for the national exposure Black Restaurant Week has given to FOY, but she hopes next year it will be an even bigger event in Mobile.
She’s calling on people to support small businesses however they can as they fight to keep their doors open.
“It’s so important for people to support the local business right now, because if we fast forward to another year like this a lot of these a lot of these businesses won’t be here anymore,” said Smith.
Looking to the new year, White is hoping something will give.
“Trusting God that he’s gonna bring the business back. So the first thing ...what we need to do is just hold on keep on praying and just keep on cooking good chicken.”
While Smith and her husband have been fortunate enough to receive financial assistance from the state other business owners like White are still waiting on approval.
