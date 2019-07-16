The Moorer branch of the YMCA of South Alabama is hosting a blood drive in memory of longtime member William "Bill" Hines who lost his two-year battle with cancer in June.
The event is scheduled to take place Tuesday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Moorer YMCA which is located at 101 North Water Street.
YMCA officials say Hines was not only a faithful member, he was also an instructor for 20 years as well as an active member of the Moorer Branch Advisory Council and YSAL Metro Board for many of those 20 years.
They say Hines, a tri-athlete, was dedicated to the sport.
"On June 11, 2019, Bill lost his two-year battle with cancer. He was a courageous warrior each day of his journey. Throughout his battle, Bill needed blood. Without it, he would not have been able to continue fighting. During the last six months of his journey, Bill received blood once a week, and in his last two months, 2 – 3 times per week. Donated blood enabled Bill to live much longer than he would have without it. Donated blood equaled life for Bill, allowed him more time with family and friends," said Moorer YMCA officials.
