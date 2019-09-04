MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As Hurricane Dorian churns in the water off the Florida coast, there is an urgent call for blood donations. The storm is forcing blood banks in some parts of Florida to close. So, Alabama locations are stepping in — with your help.
Blood needed for Hurricane Dorian victims
