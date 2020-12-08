PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels air show schedule for 2022 was released on Tuesday.
The U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, which is based in Pensacola, plans to perform 63 demonstrations during its 76th air show season in 2022.
Information about the 2021 Blue Angels season is here.
