PENSACOLA, Ala. (WALA) - The Blue Angels air show is still on for Pensacola Beach in July.
The Santa Rosa Island authority says this year's program is built around social distancing.
Officials say flyovers will take place July 8-11, giving the public more options to see the performances.
They say there will not be a center focal point for the show.
Officials say you can watch the blues anywhere on the beach from Park East on Pensacola Beach to Orange Beach which will give individuals a chance to spread out.
They say each day will have similar flight maneuvers and each show will last 45 minutes, weather permitting. This expanded schedule will give the public four different opportunities to view the performances at least once.
Each show day will begin at 10 a.m. with aerial displays along the beach.
On Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, officials say three civilian acts will follow the Blue Angels performance, and these will be flown over Casino Beach from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
