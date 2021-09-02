PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show will be held this fall on Pensacola Beach instead of NAS Pensacola, it was announced this morning.

The move was made because of the ongoing surge of COVID-19 in the community, officials said.

The event is set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6.

The move was announced during a press conference at the National Naval Aviation Museum.

This year’s air show will be the 75th anniversary of the formation of the U.S Navy Flight Demonstration Team, also known as the Blue Angels. The Blue Angels are the oldest continuously operating demonstration flight team in the world.

“This is a huge disappointment to us. Holding the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola is a long, proud, Pensacola tradition that is especially meaningful in this 75th anniversary year,” said Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer of the base. “But, as I’ve said many times before, the links between this community and the military are incredibly strong. This airshow is important to the community, and I think in these times we probably need it more than ever.”

Kinsella also said, “I reached out to community leaders to see what was possible, and they immediately jumped in with both feet to assist, because they know how important this is to Pensacola. This is Pensacola’s airshow. The Pensacola can-do spirit just makes me so proud to be a part of this community.”

Officials and representatives with Escambia County, the Santa Rosa Island Authority, Visit Pensacola, and air show sponsor Kia Autosport have been working together to get the Homecoming Air Show on Pensacola Beach organized in a very short time, according to officials.

To fund the Homecoming Air Show on Pensacola Beach, Visit Pensacola plans to use excess TDT money from the area’s banner summer tourism season to pay for the event, combined with a major sponsorship donation from Kia Autosport.

“We couldn’t let the Blue Angels end their 75th anniversary season with a canceled hometown show,” said Darien Schaefer, president and CEO of Visit Pensacola. “Visit Pensacola, with the sponsorship support of Kia, is very proud to bring the Blue Angels home on Pensacola Beach this November.”

In the same fashion as the July air show, the SRIA will host the 2021 Homecoming Air Show along Pensacola Beach on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6, with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlining.

In addition to the Blue Angels, there will be a handful of aerobatic and stunt plane pilots performing as well. However, specific pilots, details and times are still being planned and confirmed.

“The SRIA jumped at the chance to be able to welcome home the Blues at the end of their 75th season on Pensacola Beach,” said Leigh Davis, executive director of the SRIA. “This is a win-win for the community and we look forward to hosting everyone on our beautiful beach come November.”