PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA)- The Blue Angels announced their annual homecoming show will take place on Pensacola Beach instead of at NAS Pensacola due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

This is something that hasn’t been done since 9/11. The Blues are disappointed they can’t welcome the community on base, but they’re still happy that their season can end right here at home

"If we go down to only one air show in the entire country, this is where it should be," said Captain Tim Kinsella.

The Blues were forced to relocate due to the spread of COVID and the ongoing restrictions on base. Once it became clear the show wouldn’t be able to happen at NAS, officials wasted no time making the move across the water. Something Captain Kinsella and the Blue Angel pilots believe is a natural fit.

“The important thing to them is they get to have their homecoming show in their hometown," said Kinsella. "If I can’t do it at my house I’ll go to my neighbor’s backyard. As long as I’m doing it in the neighborhood."

Officials with the Santa Rosa Island Authority were also happy to welcome the Blues back to the beach. Not only will it keep the Blues in the community, but it will also help local businesses.

“For beach businesses that have struggled through COVID, Hurricane Sally, a bridge closure, this is a huge boost to their economy,” said Leigh Davis.

Pensacola residents say they while it will be different not being at NAS in November, they’re happy the Blues will finish their season right here at home.

“I’ve been to the air show at the base and it is a different experience, but just as long as they can have it at the beach. If they weren’t able to have it all I think it’s a great idea otherwise you’re missing all the experience,” said Rushing.

“There’s something about being on your home turf or home court that has that feel to it. Pensacola is still Pensacola," said Stephens. "Pensacola Beach and the Blues are a part of Pensacola so yeah it’s still their hometown.”

The Blues say as of right now they plan on being back here at NAS for next year's homecoming show. As for this year, the show is still scheduled for November 5 and 6 on the beach.