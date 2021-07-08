PENSACOLA BEACH, Ala (WALA) – The Pensacola Beach Air Show this weekend is the first time the Blue Angels will perform for a hometown crowd in more than a year and a half.

After a COVID cancelation last year, the Navy’s elite flight demonstration squad is preparing for a hometown welcome this weekend.

Thursday was a preview ahead of Saturday’s big show.

“Pretty awesome,” said Nicholas Kontek. “It’s the same thing every year, but it never fails to blow your mind.”

“It was a wonderful show, first time I’ve ever seen it,” said Barbara Knight.

The emerald waters of Pensacola Beach a perfect backdrop for Thursday’s practice.

“This is going to be a great time, it’s a great time for us and I can only imagine, I’ve been one of those folks on the beach watching the show and taking part in the beautiful sands of Pensacola Beach,” said Cdr. Brian Kesselring.

It takes a huge team to pull off those precise maneuvers, 140 Sailors and Marines in all.

Kesselring is the Commander, this is his first Pensacola Beach Air Show at the helm.

“To be able to come back to be able to link with both Santa Rosa, Escambia County, the greater Pensacola area is super special to us,” he said. “This truly is our family.”

This year is a little different then the past, they are flying the newest fighter jet in the Navy, the F-18 Super Hornet.

The Blue Angels are also marking a milestone in 2021.

"It’s our 75th anniversary and on top of that we got two new wonderful platforms, the F-18 Super Hornet and a C-130 J Super Hercules, the one we commonly call Fat Albert,” Kesselring said.

The Pensacola Beach Air Show kicks off Saturday at 11am, but you can catch another rehearsal on Friday at 11am.

The Blues will take to the skies at 2pm both days.