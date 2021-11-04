PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA)- As the Blue Angels prepare to close out their 75th season this weekend, the pilots can’t help but reflect on what the Blues mean to themselves and Pensacola. Captain Brian Kesslering remembers the first time he saw the Blue Angels fly.

“I can think back to June 1986 the first time I saw in my hometown the blue angels coming," said Kesslering. "It looked like four blue and gold space ships that just arrived."

Captain Kesslering is in his second season with the Blue Angels and 21st year with the Navy. He says seeing the Blues jumpstarted his career

“It was a life-changing moment. It made me want to join the Navy and fly," said Kesslering.

This time of year, the Blues normally invite the community to NAS Pensacola to share these stories firsthand. Of course, this year's homecoming show will be different. Officials moved the show to Pensacola Beach due to COVID restrictions on base.

“It was bittersweet," said Kesslering. We love to have the folks from the community come in and not only get a chance to see the Blue Angels, but get a chance to see what the naval aviation station in Pensacola is all about.”

The Blue Angels and their fans will miss being on base this year, but the Blues are still looking forward to ending their 75th anniversary season in front of their hometown crowd.

"It really is an extended family in the greater Pensacola area and we’re so thankful to be able to perform for them on our last show this season.”

The Blue Angels will take to the skies over Pensacola Beach Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. to close out their 75th anniversary season.