PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The Blue Angels -- the U.S. Navy's Pensacola-based precision demonstration squadron -- has retired the popular "Fat Albert" C-130T plane.
The Navy says Fat Albert, a large support cargo aircraft, has served the Blue Angels for 17 years. It has been a frequent star of the team's air shows.
The following was posted to the official Blue Angels Facebook page:
The Blue Angels is the United States Navy's flight demonstration squadron
It's a bittersweet day for us as we say our final farewell to our venerable C-130T, Fat Albert.
Fat Albert has served the Blue Angels honorably the past 17 years, flown more than 30,000 hours in support of our mission, and represented the United States Marine Corps to millions of fans.
This current airframe, BUNO 164763, has been with the team since 2002, and was the last C-130 to conduct a jet-assisted take-off (JATO).
While this may come as a shock to many of our fans, we have known this day was coming. The team will be transported via Fleet-provided logistics, until a permanent replacement aircraft is identified. Fat Albert will enjoy her retirement as a ground-based training aid in Fort Worth, Texas.
