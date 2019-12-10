PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The Blue Angels -- the Navy's precision flying demonstration squadron -- has announced the 2021 show schedule.
The schedule was released via a picture on Twitter.
"We are excited to announce our 2021 show season schedule!" the Blue Angels tweeted. "We look forward to celebrating 75 years of precision performance and showcasing the professionalism and teamwork of the United States Navy and Marine Corps."
The 2021 season takes to the skies April 10 over NAS Jacksonville in Florida. The 2021 homecoming show will be Nov. 6 over NAS Pensacola.
In between those dates, the Angels will fly at events all over the country, from Rome, Ga., to Huntington Beach, Calif.
Here is a link to the 2020 season schedule.
