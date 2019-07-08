The Blue Angels are still scheduled to fly this weekend, for now.
Organizers say they are keeping an eye on the forecast for a possible tropical weather disturbance.
The Pensacola Beach Air Show starts Wednesday with the Blues set to fly Friday and Saturday.
Hill Goodspeed, the Historian for the National Aviation Museum at NAS Pensacola said, "The Blue Angels will go all the way up to the last possible moment looking at the weather to see if they can fly any sort of their, any parts of their show, the high show, the low show. They will make every effort to fly but, certainly, if there are certain elements of the weather they will not fly into. I urge people just to monitor whatever news feeds, monitor the Blue Angels website. They're really good at their social media account and they’ll give up-to-date word on their status.”
The homecoming show brings in thousands of people every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.