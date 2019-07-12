PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will attempt to perform a limited show for Friday and Saturday’s Pensacola Beach Air Show at 2 p.m., as long as weather and winds are within their limits. Strong surf in the Gulf has prevented the U.S. Coast Guard ships to be able to mark center point and show right today and tomorrow.
Local military aircraft from Whiting Field Naval Air Station will be making passes along with the U.S. Coast Guard C-130 from Clearwater, Fla., if winds and weather are within limits, according to a news release.
The civilian acts of the Pensacola Beach Air Show have been canceled Friday and Saturday due to tropical storm-force winds and waves, coupled with the lack of water rescue assets.
“The SRIA recognizes the amazing commitment that the Blue Angel team is even willing to attempt to make this show a reality,” said Paolo Ghio, executive director of the Santa Rosa Island Authority, for the news release.
The SRIA, along with the FAA and Escambia Emergency Management, is going to decide Saturday’s air show briefing at 8 a.m. and release a news brief immediately following.
The air show’s rain date is still available for Sunday, July 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.