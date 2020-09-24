The Blue Angels will fly over Pensacola on Friday in support of Hurricane Sally recovery.
The team will start at 8 a.m. and fly over Pensacola Beach, Perdido Key, Community Maritime Park, Palafox Street in downtown Pensacola, and Areas surrounding Pensacola Fire Stations 1, 3, and 4.
"We hope this flight over Pensacola provides a touching display of appreciation for the thousands of Hurricane Sally first responders and the continued resolve of the people of this community," said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover. "We will get through this, just like we have so much this past year. We are all in this together."
