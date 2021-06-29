PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The pilots and planes of the Blue Angels -- the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron -- will wow the hometown crowd on Pensacola Beach as part of the Angels' 75th anniversary celebration.
Hosted by the Santa Rosa Island Authority, that celebration will be held July 7-10. It culminates on the final day with the Pensacola Beach Air Show.
The Blues will hold several practice sessions along the beach in the days leading up to the show day.
Also featured will be an array of military, aerobatic and stunt plane performers, as well as interactive exhibits and various vendors.
More information about the event is online here.
The 2021 season schedule for the Blue Angels is on the official website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.