PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The pilots and planes of the Blue Angels -- the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron -- will wow the hometown crowd on Pensacola Beach as part of the Angels' 75th anniversary celebration.

Hosted by the Santa Rosa Island Authority, that celebration will be held July 7-10. It culminates on the final day with the Pensacola Beach Air Show.

The Blues will hold several practice sessions along the beach in the days leading up to the show day.

Also featured will be an array of military, aerobatic and stunt plane performers, as well as interactive exhibits and various vendors.

More information about the event is online here.

The 2021 season schedule for the Blue Angels is on the official website.