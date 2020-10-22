MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Blue Bell officials announced the return of its Christmas Cookies Ice Cream and Peppermint flavors to store shelves.
They say Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is a combination of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar and is combined in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.
Officials say peppermint is a cool, refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces.
