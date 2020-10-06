Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama plans to provides $80 million in premium relief to customers with a one-time discount in November.
The insurer said in a news release that it recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected its customers in many ways. The economic impact of the pandemic has been felt by customers and their families, the company said.
Health and dental premiums for most fully insured individual, employer and Medicare plans will be discounted for the month of November, Blue Cross said. November health premiums will be discounted 20%, and November dental premiums will be discounted 50%. If customers have both health and dental coverage, they will receive both premium discounts. The premium discount will be automatically applied to the November invoice.
“Many of our customers are struggling with the financial impacts of COVID-19,” said Tim Vines, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, for the news release. “We care about our customers and hope these discounted premiums will ease some of the financial burden during these challenging times.”
The $80 million in November premium discounts are in addition to the more than $230 million in support Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama has provided its members, providers and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.
