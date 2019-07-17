ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- It was a sad day for some wildlife interns in Orange Beach on Wednesday.
Despite efforts, they were not able to save a blue heron that got wrapped in a fishing line. They were able to get the bird untangled from the line, but it later died.
The Orange Beach Wildlife Center said it believes the heron starved to death because it was not able to hunt.
The center wants to remind anglers to use fishing line recycling stations so these types of situations don't happen.
