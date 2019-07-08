The 2019 Blue Marlin Grand Championship has been canceled because of projected foul weather, according to a video update posted Monday morning on the event's official Facebook page.
The sportfishing event, presented by The Wharf in Orange Beach, had been set for July 9-14.
