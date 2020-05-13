PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson have opened a disc golf course at the team's stadium.
Watson, who is also the co-owner of the baseball team, designed the 9-hole course.
The course is located on the field of Blue Wahoos Stadium and will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Noon to 8 p.m. Admission will be $5 per player per round. A scorecard and course map will be provided to each player.
Groups will be allowed on the course every 15 minutes to keep distance between players. There will be no disc rentals, so players are asked to bring their own discs or to buy a three-disc starter pack for $25.
