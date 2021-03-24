PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Blue Wahoos and Bread And Table Club will host a Return To Baseball Dinner at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, April 17, featuring a traveling food tour, great drinks and on-field batting practice for guests.

A portion of every ticket sale from the event will be donated to Feeding The Gulf Coast’s Backpack Program, a charitable endeavor that helps provide local children in need with nutritious easy-to-prepare food in their homes.

The Return To Baseball Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. Throughout the event, guests will have access to multiple food stations serving gourmet baseball-themed foods with accompanying paired beverages including craft beers, wines, and spirits. Guests will also have the opportunity to take batting practice on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium and participate in other baseball-themed on-field activities.

Food offerings at the event will include:

Trio of Croquettes: Buffalo Chicken, Smoked Mullet Dip, and Garlic Roasted Cauliflower

Three Dog’s Night Specialty Hot Dogs: Tropical ‘Lil Kahuna’ Dog, Fan Favorite “Heater Dog”, and “Poutine Dog”

Philly Cheesesteak Croustades

Chef’s Bacon-Crusted Shrimp over Grit Cake

Bananas Foster Cannolis

Tickets to the event are $99 (plus taxes and fees) and include food, paired drinks, and on-field activities. 10% of each ticket sale will be donated to Feeding The Gulf Coast’s Backpack Program.

For the safety of guests and staff, masks are required at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Masks may be removed when guests are eating or drinking.