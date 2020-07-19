Boat capsizes south of Orange Beach

Coast Guard crews rescued two people from a capsized boat south of Orange Beach.
Crews received the distress call Sunday and a response boat from Coast Guard Station Pensacola responded to the scene.
The two people who were found at the capsized boat were taken on board the Coast Guard vessel. No injuries were reported.
